‘Incredibly disappointed;’ Vappie’s attorneys say recording leak compromised investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorneys for New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie say they and their client are “incredibly disappointed” that investigative recordings were leaked.

In a statement sent on Fri., March 17, attorneys Branden Villavaso and Nicholas Lindner say the investigation is compromised.

“Officer Vappie cooperated fully with this investigation and submitted to a tedious P.I.B. interview,” the statement reads. “There was an obligation to impartially and confidentially conduct the investigation. We limited comments to the press during the investigation to protect its integrity, but those entrusted with safeguarding the investigation files did not. We fail to see how the investigation can maintain integrity, and it gives at least an appearance of impropriety, if the public and the media are drawing conclusions based on compromised portions of the investigation in the court of popular opinion.”

The city attorney says the recordings were “inadvertently” leaked.

The president of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) says the recordings were sent to a “recently reinstated board member,” but that no sitting members of the board were ever in possession.

“The city attorney’s office has issued a public statement on the recordings which were inadvertently shared by their office with a recently reinstated HANO board member. The HANO Board of Commissioners would like to clarify that at no time was any sitting board member ever in possession of recordings from the PIB investigation,” HANO president Carol Johnson said in a statement.

On Wed., March 8, the New Orleans City Council voted to reinstate board member Sharon Jasper, who was twice removed from her position following requests from the board’s president to Mayor Cantrell.

In the recordings, Public Integrity Bureau investigators question Officer Vappie and two other members of Mayor Cantrell’s executive security team about Vappie’s behavior with the mayor, his time spent at the city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, traveling with the mayor, and Vappie’s mayoral appointment to the HANO board.

