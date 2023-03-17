BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man serving 400 years after wrongful conviction released from prison

Sidney Holmes was freed from prison Monday after he was wrongfully convicted in 1989. (Source: INNOCENCE PROJECT OF FLORIDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A wrongfully convicted man is free after serving 34 years of a 400-year prison sentence.

Sidney Holmes was seen walking out of a Florida jail and into his mother’s arms after a judge threw out his conviction Monday.

Holmes said he never lost hope that he would be freed.

Holmes was convicted of armed robbery in Broward County in 1989, largely because he and the suspect in the case had similar vehicles, according to the Innocence Project of Florida.

Despite some similarities, the cars reportedly had key differences, and no physical evidence or corroborating witnesses linked Holmes to the crime.

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office said its conviction review unit worked with the Innocence Project to re-investigate Holmes’ case and asked for a judge to throw out his conviction and sentence.

A judge signed the order Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
Couple arrested in La. 31 years after newborn girl’s death
After nearly 20 years, the old Six Flags site will see new life as development agreements are...
Six Flags site developers finally move forward with plans to revamp

Latest News

The city’s independent Police Monitor says it will not investigate alleged missteps in the...
Calls for third-party to investigate Officer Vappie investigation after missteps
FILE - In this July 3, 2014 file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
FILE - A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12,...
California to overhaul San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab
Court documents show Webb pleaded guilty to charges that could send her to prison for up to 10...
Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud