BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pedestrian shot, killed near I-10 exit ramp in New Orleans East

A man was shot and killed on the interstate in New Orleans East on Friday (March 17), according...
A man was shot and killed on the interstate in New Orleans East on Friday (March 17), according to police.(Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on the interstate in New Orleans East on Friday (March 17), according to police.

The NOPD says the shooting happened on the I-10 exit ramp at Crowder Boulevard just after 2:15 p.m.

The victim, whose age and identity were not readily available, was declared dead on the scene.

Investigators believe the man was walking near the intersection when he was killed.

Police did not disclose any information in regard to a suspect or possible motive.

CRIMETRACKER

Neighbor helps man carjacked while working overnight security job

11-year-old killed in shooting, teenage suspect in custody

Shreveport businessman killed, truck stolen in home invasion in Natchitoches Parish

Man accused of killing 9th Ward bounce rapper Charlie Whop arrested in Bogalusa

17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at school bus stop in New Orleans, police say

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. James Fyfe at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set

Latest News

Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992
Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly attacking officer
An 11-year-old was shot and killed by a 17-year-old in Baton Rouge on Thursday, March 16,...
BRPD: 11-year-old killed in shooting, teenage suspect in custody
Mid-City carjacking has neighbors worried for their safety.
Neighbor helps man carjacked while working overnight security job
A working an overnight shift was held at gunpoint, robbed and carjacked
A working an overnight shift was held at gunpoint, robbed and carjacked