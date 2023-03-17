Pedestrian shot, killed near I-10 exit ramp in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on the interstate in New Orleans East on Friday (March 17), according to police.

The NOPD says the shooting happened on the I-10 exit ramp at Crowder Boulevard just after 2:15 p.m.

The victim, whose age and identity were not readily available, was declared dead on the scene.

Investigators believe the man was walking near the intersection when he was killed.

Police did not disclose any information in regard to a suspect or possible motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. James Fyfe at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

