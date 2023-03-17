BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture

Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The member of a New Orleans Mardi Gras who prompted Mayor LaToya Cantrell to return an obscene gesture has been removed from the krewe.

The Krewe of Tucks issued an apology, saying they do not condone obscenities of any kind.

“The Krewe of Tucks prohibits any forms of obscene, offensive, vulgar or political communication in any form, including the offensive finger gesture,” krewe leaders said. “The krewe investigated and identified the offending individual and immediately terminated his membership in Tucks. We believe your response in the spirit of Mardi Gras with the statement ‘I love you”, was appropriate. On behalf of the krewe, we apologize for the inappropriate action of one of our 2,500 members.”

The video was posted on the Instagram account “i.am.nola.af,” which said it received the clip from a follower who wished to remain anonymous. The video appears to have been recorded by a float rider using a cellphone. The Instagram host for the clip said the context of the incident was unknown, but that it had occurred Saturday, as the Krewe of Tucks made its way past the mayor’s official parade stands outside Gallier Hall.

In the video, Cantrell is heard yelling, “I love you. God bless you. I’ll see you. Happy Mardi Gras. Enjoy your ride. So glad your ride was good. Love you.” As she says the final two words, she pointedly raises a middle finger toward the riders.

A statement issued by the mayor’s Communications Director Gregory Joseph portrayed the incident in a playful light.

“Mardi Gras is a time where satire and jest are on full display,” Joseph wrote. “The City has been enjoying a safe and healthy Carnival and is looking forward continuing the celebration on Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras.”

Mayor Cantrell tweeted Fri., March 17, thanking the krewe for their apology and disciplining of the krewe member.

“Thank you Tucks! I love you!” she said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set

Latest News

Laissez Boys Mardi Gras cleanup
Laissez Boys Mardi Gras cleanup
Rex rolls out new eco-friendly throws for Mardi Gras 2020
New Orleans vs Mobile and the origins of Mardi Gras
New Orleans vs Mobile and Mardi Gras's origins
New Orleans vs Mobile and Mardi Gras' origins
Former Fox 8 reporter Kaitlin Rust gets married at Mardi Gras
Golden Comanches tribe outside Tipitina's