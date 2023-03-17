Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The member of a New Orleans Mardi Gras who prompted Mayor LaToya Cantrell to return an obscene gesture has been removed from the krewe.

The Krewe of Tucks issued an apology, saying they do not condone obscenities of any kind.

“The Krewe of Tucks prohibits any forms of obscene, offensive, vulgar or political communication in any form, including the offensive finger gesture,” krewe leaders said. “The krewe investigated and identified the offending individual and immediately terminated his membership in Tucks. We believe your response in the spirit of Mardi Gras with the statement ‘I love you”, was appropriate. On behalf of the krewe, we apologize for the inappropriate action of one of our 2,500 members.”

The video was posted on the Instagram account “i.am.nola.af,” which said it received the clip from a follower who wished to remain anonymous. The video appears to have been recorded by a float rider using a cellphone. The Instagram host for the clip said the context of the incident was unknown, but that it had occurred Saturday, as the Krewe of Tucks made its way past the mayor’s official parade stands outside Gallier Hall.

In the video, Cantrell is heard yelling, “I love you. God bless you. I’ll see you. Happy Mardi Gras. Enjoy your ride. So glad your ride was good. Love you.” As she says the final two words, she pointedly raises a middle finger toward the riders.

A statement issued by the mayor’s Communications Director Gregory Joseph portrayed the incident in a playful light.

“Mardi Gras is a time where satire and jest are on full display,” Joseph wrote. “The City has been enjoying a safe and healthy Carnival and is looking forward continuing the celebration on Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras.”

Mayor Cantrell tweeted Fri., March 17, thanking the krewe for their apology and disciplining of the krewe member.

“Thank you Tucks! I love you!” she said.

Thank you Tucks! I love you!⚜️💛 pic.twitter.com/5RmYD6yPpI — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) March 17, 2023

