BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Neighbor helps man carjacked while working overnight security job

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What neighbors say is typically a quiet street is now the scene of a crime.

Witnesses say a security guard working an overnight shift in Mid-City is now without his phone, his wallet, and his car.

NOPD officers were called to the 200 block of South Alexander in the early hours of Thursday morning. A man told them he was held at gunpoint with the two suspects driving away in his truck.

Across the street, Angela Richards was getting ready for bed. She opened her windows to enjoy the breeze, but what she heard next was the start of a nightmare.

“I heard a gentleman screaming, ‘Help, help!’ and I went out on the porch, my balcony, and this gentleman said he was just held up at gunpoint,” said Richards. “He was sitting out at a home across the street that was being tented for termites. They have to have a security guard out there at night.”

A few blocks up the street, Andie Owens heard about the carjacking and couldn’t believe it happened so close to where she works.

“I started working a lot more of the day shifts just because sometimes we are open super late into the night,” said Owens. “It just makes you uncomfortable.”

Richards says she’s lucky to have parking space behind her unit.

“Most neighbors, they don’t have driveways, so you have to park on the street and with the increased break-ins, everyone’s really on pins and needles,” said Richards.

Owens says this serves as a reminder to be aware of your surroundings, no matter where you are.

“You’ve got to keep three eyes and three ears out. You’ve got to have a homie walk you to your car. You’ve got to make sure you’re keeping a look out,” said Owens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
Couple arrested in La. 31 years after newborn girl’s death
After nearly 20 years, the old Six Flags site will see new life as development agreements are...
Six Flags site developers finally move forward with plans to revamp

Latest News

A working an overnight shift was held at gunpoint, robbed and carjacked
A working an overnight shift was held at gunpoint, robbed and carjacked
An investigator enters 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey’s home in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road...
NPSO: Shreveport businessman killed, truck stolen in home invasion in Natchitoches Parish
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Louisiana man to be chemically castrated after juvenile rape conviction
The man accused of killing Bounce Rapper Charlie Whop was arrested in Bogalusa
The man accused of killing Bounce Rapper Charlie Whop was arrested in Bogalusa