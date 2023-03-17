Neighbor helps man carjacked while working overnight security job

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What neighbors say is typically a quiet street is now the scene of a crime.

Witnesses say a security guard working an overnight shift in Mid-City is now without his phone, his wallet, and his car.

NOPD officers were called to the 200 block of South Alexander in the early hours of Thursday morning. A man told them he was held at gunpoint with the two suspects driving away in his truck.

Across the street, Angela Richards was getting ready for bed. She opened her windows to enjoy the breeze, but what she heard next was the start of a nightmare.

“I heard a gentleman screaming, ‘Help, help!’ and I went out on the porch, my balcony, and this gentleman said he was just held up at gunpoint,” said Richards. “He was sitting out at a home across the street that was being tented for termites. They have to have a security guard out there at night.”

A few blocks up the street, Andie Owens heard about the carjacking and couldn’t believe it happened so close to where she works.

“I started working a lot more of the day shifts just because sometimes we are open super late into the night,” said Owens. “It just makes you uncomfortable.”

Richards says she’s lucky to have parking space behind her unit.

“Most neighbors, they don’t have driveways, so you have to park on the street and with the increased break-ins, everyone’s really on pins and needles,” said Richards.

Owens says this serves as a reminder to be aware of your surroundings, no matter where you are.

“You’ve got to keep three eyes and three ears out. You’ve got to have a homie walk you to your car. You’ve got to make sure you’re keeping a look out,” said Owens.

