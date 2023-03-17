Nicondra: Wet weather for St. Patrick’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wet weather moved into the region during the late morning hours with a few heavy down pours and some lightning. Light to moderate rain will continue through the early evening putting a damper on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Once we move past 5 pm though things may be a little more tolerable in the rain department. Temperature wise the cold air is already settling in with some areas seeing 15 to 20 degree cooler conditions than yesterday. Tonight lows will drop down into the 40s.

Saturday will be much colder with clouds holding on it will be a struggle for afternoon temperatures to get much above 50. A passing shower is possible, but the cold wind will be the dominant feature of the day. Chilly and breezy conditions stick around into the start of the week.

