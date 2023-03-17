BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

YouTube TV raises monthly prices

YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.
YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.(Travis Wise / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another streaming service is raising its rates.

The price for YouTube TV is jumping from $65 a month to $73.

That’s more than a 12% increase. YouTube TV says it’s due to rising content costs.

New members will see the higher price starting Thursday.

Existing customers will pay the new rate beginning April 18.

YouTube TV recently dropped the MLB Network, but still has more than 100 channels like ABC, Fox and NBC.

Meanwhile, YouTube is lowering the cost of its 4K+ addon from $20 a month to $10.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
Couple arrested in La. 31 years after newborn girl’s death
After nearly 20 years, the old Six Flags site will see new life as development agreements are...
Six Flags site developers finally move forward with plans to revamp

Latest News

With four missile displays in about a week, North Korea has ratcheted up its tit-for-tat...
North Korea says ICBM test aimed to strike fear into enemies
Another powerful storm arrived with heavy rain and gusty winds.
California buildings still in peril from tumbling cliff
Another powerful storm arrived with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Landslide threatens buildings, prompts evacuations
Santos has admitted he had portrayed himself as someone he was not.
Santos refuses to quit, brazenly says ‘truth still matters’