BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Eight insurers approved to receive financial incentives from Louisiana

State lawmakers gave the nod during a meeting at the state capitol
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amid the ongoing insurance crisis, a critical legislative panel approved a list of insurance companies on Friday (March 17) who applied to get state grants.

At the urging of Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, state lawmakers appropriated over $40 million earlier this year to help entice insurers to write new wind and hail policies in the state.

And during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, which includes Louisiana House and Senate members, Donelon asked legislators to approve most of the companies who met last week’s deadline for applying for financial incentives.

“The good news is we offered $45 million in incentive grants to companies to companies to come write more business, new business and take pressure off Louisiana Citizens which has swelled to 135,000 policyholders to date,” said Donelon.

Nine companies applied for the grants but Donelon’s office only recommended eight to lawmakers for approval.

Stewart Guerin is the deputy commissioner for financial insolvency in Donelon’s office.

“We are recommending that we award $41.85 million in grants. One company as the commissioner mentioned is not licensed and has not filed an application to be licensed, so we’re recommending no grant money for that company,” said Guerin.

Even though a majority of lawmakers approved $45 million for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program, not all are sold on it.

During Friday’s House floor discussions with Donelon, Rep. Jack McFarland suggested giving homeowners the money to harden their homes against hurricanes would be better.

“That would do almost 7,000 homes in Louisiana, so my folks, the messages I’ve gotten since the special session to address the insurance crisis has been more about fortifying their homes than using their taxpaying dollars that we’ve obviously taken too much of this year and giving back to them, to assist them in building and retrofitting their homes to meet the Fortified Homes Program,” said McFarland.

Donelon said he has not settled on an amount to fund Louisiana’s Fortify Homes Program. Meanwhile, his staff says it thoroughly checked out the insurers who applied for the state grants related to policy writing.

“We made sure that they were licensed in state for the appropriate lines of business, we looked at their financial strength ratings from either A.M. Best or Demotech to ensure that they had the minimum ratings,” said Guerin.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, insurance premiums have gone up for many property owners. Donelon has said if the insurance landscape does not improve, many people will lose their homes.

In the end, the committee of legislators approved the eight insurers without objection.

Donelon’s office must still enter into cooperative endeavor agreements with the insurance companies before they get state funds.

Also, Donelon says legislation will be filed for the upcoming regular legislative session seeking additional funding for state grants.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set

Latest News

Dickie Brennan & Co. finalize purchase of Pascal's Manale
Dickie Brennan & Co. finalize purchase of Pascal's Manale
Calls for food assistance triple in Louisiana as pandemic SNAP benefits end
Calls for food assistance triple in Louisiana as pandemic SNAP benefits end
Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992
Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly attacking officer
An investigator enters 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey’s home in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road...
NPSO: Shreveport businessman killed, truck stolen in home invasion in Natchitoches Parish