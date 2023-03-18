FFF: Saints favorites to capture the NFC South

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: The Black and Gold are the favorites to take the NFC South crown, Erling Haaland of Manchester City can’t stop scoring, and a visit to a BBQ joint in the CBD.

FOOTBALL

The addition of David Carr alone, catapulted the Saints to the favorites in the NFC South. But, the Black and Gold also locked in Mike Thomas, Jaamal Williams, and Jameis Winston to solidify a possibly potent offense.

Yes indeed, we’re talking a ton of Saints on #GarlandontheAvenue. With Derek Carr and Jamaal Williams now part of the Black and Gold, the Saints are the favorites to win the NFC South. pic.twitter.com/ue7AsWyuvY — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) March 17, 2023

Those additions have Caesars Sportsbook installing New Orleans (+120) as the top dog in the division. The Panthers (+300), Falcons (+380), and Bucs (+460) bring up the rear.

Now, last year the Saints were also the preseason favorites, so I guess we can calm down for now, it’s only March.

The regular season doesn’t start until September, but the Who-Dats need positive news, and this will deliver.

FÚTBOL

Erling Haaland is only 22 years old (we actually share the same birthday, July 21), but he’s establishing himself as the best player in the world.

This week alone, he’s score eight games in two games. I repeat, two games, eight goals, unreal.

The Manchester City goal machine dropped five in the back of the next against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, and on Saturday he racked up another three against Burnley in the FA Cup.

He’s primed to lead Manchester City to the English Premier League title, and also grab the Champions League trophy.

Haaland also stars for Norway. A country that hasn’t made the World Cup since 1998. With the World Cup expanding from 32 countries to 48 in 2026, there’s now a better chance he can star in this tournament soon.

Which is great for Americans, because the 2026 edition is in Mexico, Canada, and United State. Giving us the chance to see his greatness in-person.

FOOD

There’s a new BBQ joint in New Orleans, and it’s name is Devil Moon Barbeque.

Devil Moon has setup shot in the Central Business District inside the Odeon. That’s part of the South Market District.

To keep up with the pricey location, I encourage bringing some extra cash for the meal.

A two meat plate (boudin and two ribs), two sides (mac and cheese, dirty rice), and a Coke was $27.

It’s by far the most I’ve paid for BBQ in NOLA. I enjoyed the boudin, but the final receipt was an eye-opener.

