Freezing temps tonight with chilly days ahead

Many of us will drop to freezing tonight and tomorrow night
A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you live along the north shore and the MS Gulf Coast, you’ll want to cover your plants to protect them from the freezing temps. A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight and then again Sunday night. Lows along the north shore will fall to around freezing with temps south of the lake ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday will be a cool day again with a little more late-day sunshine. Highs will return to the mid 50s accompanied by a chilly northerly breeze. The first day of spring (Monday) will also bring below normal as we start the new calendar season and workweek in the upper 50s.

If it’s warmth you’re looking for, a warming trend starts by the middle of the week and raises us into the 80s by Thursday and Friday. The next system that could give us any rain will arrive next Friday.

