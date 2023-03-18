BBB Accredited Business
Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Jefferson Parish, police say

Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed generic(Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 43-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday night in Jefferson Parish (March 17), according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP says the crash happened on US 90 near Central Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

Jason Galaforo was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking in the eastbound lanes of US 90, police say. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The vehicle fled the scene of the crash. No description of the suspect car was disclosed.

Troopers are working to gather information regarding the vehicle and driver. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 504-471-2775.

Hit-and-run driving is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison when death or serious injury is a result.

