BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A predawn shooting at a Columbus night club left two people dead and four wounded, Ohio authorities said.

Officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side, emergency dispatchers said. One person died at the scene and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The ages of the victims and other details weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

Latest News

The shooting happened on South Beach’s Ocean Drive, which is closed to vehicle traffic along...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting during Miami Beach spring break
FILE - Ukraine and Russia have agreed to extend a grain shipment deal.
Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world’s poor
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of...
Facing arrest warrant, Russia’s Putin visits annexed Crimea