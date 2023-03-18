BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Strong earthquake shakes coast of Ecuador, damage unclear

A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or...
A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on major damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 in the country’s coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second-largest city.

Videos shared on social media show people gathering on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities. People reported objects falling inside their homes in Guayaquil, which anchors an urban area of over 3 million people about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Quito.

The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park

Latest News

Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after Arizona shooting
Pedestrian killed generic
Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Jefferson Parish, police say
A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.
Sick puppy will only eat chicken fingers, rescuers say
A World War II veteran celebrated her 102nd birthday on St. Patrick's Day.
‘She is always happy’: World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday on St. Patrick’s Day