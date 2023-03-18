BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Weekend starts off chilly

Cool weather sticks around through the start of the week
This week
This week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are much cooler kicking off this weekend.

Temperatures struggle to climb into the low 50s through the afternoon. Clouds remain along with the chance for a few showers.

A freeze watch is in effect for the North Shore for Sunday and Monday morning. Temperatures could fall just below freezing overnight. Sunday highs stay in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be similar, but with temperatures in the high 50s. The warming trend kicks off by the middle of the week as we rebound into the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

The next storm system comes through the area on Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

Latest News

Evening weather update for Friday, March 17
Evening weather update for Friday, March 17
Wet weather ahead of a cold front that will bring a 20 degree temperature drop heading into the...
Nicondra: Wet weather for St. Patrick’s Day
A cold front brings stormy weather on Saint Patrick's Day.
Get ready for a soggy Saint Patrick’s Day
Morning weather update for Friday, March 17 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Friday, March 17 at 5 a.m.