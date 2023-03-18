Weekend starts off chilly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are much cooler kicking off this weekend.

Temperatures struggle to climb into the low 50s through the afternoon. Clouds remain along with the chance for a few showers.

A freeze watch is in effect for the North Shore for Sunday and Monday morning. Temperatures could fall just below freezing overnight. Sunday highs stay in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be similar, but with temperatures in the high 50s. The warming trend kicks off by the middle of the week as we rebound into the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

The next storm system comes through the area on Friday.

