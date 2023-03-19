BBB Accredited Business
Cold air lingers through the start of the week

Warm up coming
Next 7 days
By Hannah Gard
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We stay chilly for the rest of the weekend, lingering into the first part of the week.

Highs will be in the low 50s Sunday with chilly winds from the north. Skies will be mostly cloudy. A freeze watch is in effect for the North Shore and west of the lake for Monday morning through 10 AM. Put freeze precautions in place.

Monday will be cool once again, but a bit warmer than the weekend in the high 50s. This warming trend quickly ramps up through midweek.

We will be in the 70s by Tuesday and 80s by Thursday. Our next chance for rain does not enter the forecast until Friday. There is a slight chance for severe weather just to our north outlined by the Storm Prediction Center as this storm system moves through on Friday.

