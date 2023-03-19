BBB Accredited Business
The freeze is still on tonight with a warm up on the way

Prepare for a cold start to the workweek
Another Freeze Warning is in effect tonight
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Freeze Warning is in effect from 10 PM to 10 AM for the north shore and west of the lake. A light freeze is likely with temps falling to the upper 20s to around 30. The New Orleans metro will likely stay in the mid 30s range. We’ll keep the chilly feel for Monday as highs only warm to the mid 50s with a better chance at sun and much lighter wind than what we’ve been feeling lately.

A warmer pattern begins to take hold Tuesday as highs return to around 70 with a pleasant southerly breeze and sunny skies. We’ll continue the warming trend through the week with highs back in the 80s on Thursday and Friday. The next best chance for rain will come late Friday with a cold front. As of now, that cold front doesn’t drop our temps too much for the next weekend.

