Man hospitalized after RV catches fire in Harvey

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - According to Harvey Fire Department, a man was burned and hospitalized after leaving a propane burner on while asleep.

The man said he was awakened by the heat from the fire which caused several burns as he escaped the burning vehicle and collapsed outside.

Around 10:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Peters Road in Harvey. Upon arrival, firefighters found several vehicles, including a recreational vehicle, heavily involved in flames.

They found the man suffering from burns and he was transported to the hospital.

According to the press release, the man’s cell phone burned in the vehicle, so he could not call the fire department. Nearby neighbors noticed the flames and reported the fire.

The man is in stable condition at University Medical Center, being treated for his burns.

