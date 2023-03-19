Man shot, killed in Lacombe Saturday morning, police say

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Lacombe, police say.

Around 3 a.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 6100 block of Brittany Drive. Upon arrival, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area of Brittany Drive early Saturday morning is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

