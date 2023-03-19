BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man shot, killed in Lacombe Saturday morning, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Lacombe, police say.

Around 3 a.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 6100 block of Brittany Drive. Upon arrival, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area of Brittany Drive early Saturday morning is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park

Latest News

A beloved nutria will be allowed to stay with his adopted family after the Louisiana Department...
Neuty, beloved nutria rat, allowed to stay with Bucktown family
Pedestrian killed generic
Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Jefferson Parish, police say
Texas man pulled from swamp after police chase in stolen car, deputies say
Suspects in stolen car ran into swamp after police chase, sheriff says
Texas man pulled from swamp after police chase in stolen car, deputies say
Texas man pulled from swamp after police chase in stolen car, deputies say