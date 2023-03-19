BBB Accredited Business
No. 1 LSU beats No. 11 Texas A&M in Game 2 to win series

LSU designated hitter Jared Jones (22)
LSU designated hitter Jared Jones (22)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team won its first SEC series of the season by beating No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday, March 18.

The Tigers (18-1, 2-0 SEC) took down the Aggies (13-6, 0-2 SEC), 12-7.

Garrett Edwards (3-0) earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five and walking three. Ty Floyd started for the Tigers. He gave up five runs on three hits while striking out three batters and walking two others.

Designated hitter Jared Jones was 3-for-5 at the plate with one home run and seven RBI. Tommy White was also 3-for-5 and had three RBI.

The third game of the series is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

