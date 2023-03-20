BBB Accredited Business
Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - It almost looks like a plate of escargot, but it’s a potentially dangerous discovery at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.

The snails are deemed a “prohibited organism” by U.S. officials since they can cause harm to humans and the environment if they are set free.

Some of these African snails can grow up to 8 inches long and carry a parasite that may lead to meningitis.

However, some people do still eat snails, and others even have them as pets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

