Last chilly day - spring weather returns this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warmer weather is on the way.

Monday is the last cold day before winds shift from the northeast to the south. With this breeze lingering, Monday highs sit in the 50s. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s overnight through Tuesday morning. A light freeze is unlikely, but some areas north of the lake could still see some frost.

Warmer weather starts Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 70s. We still sit just below normal with nice and dry conditions.

The sunshine continues through midweek as things start to warm up well above-normal. Highs linger in the 80s through the end of the week.

Our next storm system makes its way across the southern plains into the region on Friday. Storms could be strong to severe. The weekend will be dry after this system moves out, and temperatures stay above average.

