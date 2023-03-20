BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Last chilly day - spring weather returns this week

Storm chance by Friday
Next 7 days
Next 7 days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warmer weather is on the way.

Monday is the last cold day before winds shift from the northeast to the south. With this breeze lingering, Monday highs sit in the 50s. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s overnight through Tuesday morning. A light freeze is unlikely, but some areas north of the lake could still see some frost.

Warmer weather starts Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 70s. We still sit just below normal with nice and dry conditions.

The sunshine continues through midweek as things start to warm up well above-normal. Highs linger in the 80s through the end of the week.

Our next storm system makes its way across the southern plains into the region on Friday. Storms could be strong to severe. The weekend will be dry after this system moves out, and temperatures stay above average.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
A couple in New Orleans say scammers wiped them clean after their cellphone was stolen
Hackers steal thousands of dollars through victims’ cell phones using SIM swap fraud
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Spring returns very soon
Morning weather update for Monday, March 20 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Monday, March 20 at 5 a.m.
Another Freeze Warning is in effect tonight
The freeze is still on tonight with a warm up on the way
First day of spring
Spring is here: more about the vernal equinox