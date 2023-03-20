BBB Accredited Business
Louisiana selected for new SNAP contactless mobile payment option

Snap Benefits
Snap Benefits(Pixabay)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has been selected by USDA Food and Nutrition Service to test out the new mobile payment technology for EBT cardholders in the next few years.

According to officials, the SNAP Mobile Payment Pilot will allow recipients of SNAP and other EBT benefits to use mobile payment methods. This includes tapping or scanning your mobile device instead of having to insert your physical EBT card, as an alternative.

To eliminate any delay of waiting for a mailed card, SNAP and Disaster SNAP recipients will have immediate access to their benefits when approved and the card is issued, officials added.

Louisiana is reportedly one of five states to test the mobile payment technology in the next few years.

“We are thrilled to be chosen to participate in the SNAP Mobile Payment Pilot,” said DCFS Secretary Terri Ricks.

A spokesman with DCFS said they are now seeking retail partners to help implement the new option for recipients of SNAP benefits.

“Over the past few years, we’ve focused on ways of using technology to make SNAP applications and purchases easier for the families we serve, including through text messaging reminders, a mobile app for managing benefits, online SNAP purchasing and even a virtual D-SNAP process following disasters. The goal of the Mobile Payment Pilot is to build on these efforts by making purchases more convenient and reducing the time involved in receiving access to benefits,” Ricks explained.

DCFS said they will work with the Louisiana Retailers Association to identify potential retail partners for the project.

