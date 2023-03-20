Man arrested for fatal hit and run in St. Tammany, LSP says

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police arrested a man accused of a fatal hit and run that took the life of 27-year-old Cordarrell Rudolph in St. Tammany Parish Sunday morning (March 19).

Police say the crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m., Rudolph was wearing dark clothing and walking eastbound on the roadway on I-10. At the same time, a 2021 Kia K5 was eastbound on Interstate 10 when he was struck by the vehicle.

The Kia fled the scene and was later identified by Troopers as 24-year-old Anthawan Riley Jr. of Suffolk, Virginia.

Rudolph died at the scene. Neither Riley Jr. nor the two passengers sustained injuries as a result of the crash.

Riley Jr. was arrested and booked for a hit-and-run felony at St. Tammany Parish Jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.