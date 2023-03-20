Man fatally shot in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a fatal shooting in the Seventh Ward.

Police say they responded to the 2400 block of North Villere Street around 10 p.m.

A male victim was shot and transported to a local hospital where they later died, police say.

No further details are available at this time.

