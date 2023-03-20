NOPD investigating fatal shooting in Algiers
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway into a fatal shooting of a man in Algiers late Sunday night, the NOPD says.
Police say they responded to the scene around 11 p.m. in the 4100 block of General Degaulle where they found a man dead from a single gunshot wound.
There are no further details at this time.
