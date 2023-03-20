BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOPD investigating fatal shooting in Algiers

File photo of deadly shooting graphic.
File photo of deadly shooting graphic.(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway into a fatal shooting of a man in Algiers late Sunday night, the NOPD says.

Police say they responded to the scene around 11 p.m. in the 4100 block of General Degaulle where they found a man dead from a single gunshot wound.

There are no further details at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
A couple in New Orleans say scammers wiped them clean after their cellphone was stolen
Hackers steal thousands of dollars through victims’ cell phones using SIM swap fraud

Latest News

generic graphic
Man fatally shot in Seventh Ward, NOPD says
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Woman found dead in canal Sunday afternoon in New Orleans
Police lights and caution tape.f
Man arrested for fatal hit and run in St. Tammany, LSP says
Harvey man escapes RV fire with burn injuries
Harvey man escapes RV fire with burn injuries