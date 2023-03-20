School bus involved in crash with overturned vehicle near Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A school bus driving near the Little Woods neighborhood was involved in a crash with a vehicle that overturned and the NOPD says they are investigating.

A school bus is being towed away after getting into an accident with a truck at the corner of Hayne Boulevard and Vanderkloot Avenue.



The NOPD confirmed that the incident occurred at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Vanderkloot Avenue around 7:12 a.m.

Police say that the driver of the overturned vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

There were also no reports of injuries to children that were on the bus, police say.

