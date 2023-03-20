BBB Accredited Business
School bus involved in crash with overturned vehicle near Little Woods

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A school bus driving near the Little Woods neighborhood was involved in a crash with a vehicle that overturned and the NOPD says they are investigating.

The NOPD confirmed that the incident occurred at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Vanderkloot Avenue around 7:12 a.m.

Police say that the driver of the overturned vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

There were also no reports of injuries to children that were on the bus, police say.

