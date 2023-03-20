BBB Accredited Business
Spring returns very soon

Highs get back to the 70s and 80s later in the week
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s feeling like winter this morning but don’t fret, the spring weather will return soon enough.

In fact, today is starting cold but will finish quite nice. Lots of sunshine will be in the forecast to start the week so honestly it’s all about the temperatures. By later this afternoon, temps will climb nicely into the middle to upper 50s.

We have one more colder night to contend with although I don’t see us freezing again but there may be some patchy frost on the north shore come Tuesday morning. We wake up to 36 north of the lake, 42 on the south shore.

After that chilly start to Tuesday, our temperatures will be trending upwards and very quickly. 70 degree weather returns as soon as Tuesday afternoon and eventually the 80s are back in the forecast come Thursday. Our next rain chance comes with some storms to round out the week on Friday.

