Woman found dead in canal Sunday afternoon in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 56-year-old woman was found dead Sunday afternoon in New Orleans, police say.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of a body found in the canal at the intersection of Florida and New Orleans Streets. Upon arrival, they saw a female victim suffering from blunt-force trauma to her body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

