Woman found dead in canal Sunday afternoon in New Orleans
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 56-year-old woman was found dead Sunday afternoon in New Orleans, police say.
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of a body found in the canal at the intersection of Florida and New Orleans Streets. Upon arrival, they saw a female victim suffering from blunt-force trauma to her body.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers.
