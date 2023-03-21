Juveniles crash getaway car after burglarizing vehicle in St. Claude neighborhood, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several juveniles caught burglarizing a car in the St. Claude neighborhood fled from a burning sedan after crashing and flipping their getaway vehicle, New Orleans police said Monday night (March 20).

Police did not specify how many young suspects were involved, nor would they confirm initial reports from the scene that the victim in the crime was an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

According to an NOPD spokesperson, the juveniles were spotted by the victim’s son burglarizing a vehicle in the 1900 block of Almonaster Avenue around 7:25 p.m. Other law enforcement personnel said the crime was an attempted auto theft.

Once spotted, the NOPD said, the juveniles fled in a waiting getaway vehicle, a red Kia Soul. Police did not say whether that car was stolen.

The teens struck what the NOPD described as a “fixed object” that resulted in the Kia flipping over and catching fire outside a boarded-up former restaurant. New Orleans firefighters extinguished the burning car but no one who had been inside was reported apprehended or treated for injuries.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

