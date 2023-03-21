BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Juveniles crash getaway car after burglarizing vehicle in St. Claude neighborhood, NOPD says

By Ken Daley and Maddie Kerth
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several juveniles caught burglarizing a car in the St. Claude neighborhood fled from a burning sedan after crashing and flipping their getaway vehicle, New Orleans police said Monday night (March 20).

Police did not specify how many young suspects were involved, nor would they confirm initial reports from the scene that the victim in the crime was an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

According to an NOPD spokesperson, the juveniles were spotted by the victim’s son burglarizing a vehicle in the 1900 block of Almonaster Avenue around 7:25 p.m. Other law enforcement personnel said the crime was an attempted auto theft.

Once spotted, the NOPD said, the juveniles fled in a waiting getaway vehicle, a red Kia Soul. Police did not say whether that car was stolen.

The teens struck what the NOPD described as a “fixed object” that resulted in the Kia flipping over and catching fire outside a boarded-up former restaurant. New Orleans firefighters extinguished the burning car but no one who had been inside was reported apprehended or treated for injuries.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
A couple in New Orleans say scammers wiped them clean after their cellphone was stolen
Hackers steal thousands of dollars through victims’ cell phones using SIM swap fraud
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

Latest News

One of four teens accused of murdering Linda Frickey deemed incompetent to stand trial
One of four teens accused of murdering Linda Frickey deemed incompetent to stand trial
Remaining Jean Lafitte residents still struggling 18 months after Hurricane Ida
Remaining Jean Lafitte residents still struggling 18 months after Hurricane Ida
Juvenile auto burglars escape from overturned, burning getaway car, NOPD says
Juvenile auto burglars escape from overturned, burning getaway car, NOPD says
Habitat for Humanity has completed the first of nearly 50 elevated houses planned for Jean...
Lafitte mayor heading to Washington D.C. to press feds for Ida recovery aid