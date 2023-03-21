BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot Monday night in Pines Village, NOPD says

A man was found shot to death late Monday (March 20) in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway,...
A man was found shot to death late Monday (March 20) in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday night (March 20) in the Pines Village area, New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose name and age have not been disclosed, was found just before 10 p.m. in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, police said.

The victim had been shot at least once, according to the NOPD, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is the 60th homicide victim in New Orleans through the first 79 days of 2023, according to statistics compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

One of four teens accused of murdering Linda Frickey deemed incompetent to stand trial
Remaining Jean Lafitte residents still struggling 18 months after Hurricane Ida
