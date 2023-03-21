Missing Hammond man last seen as he left for work

BBB Accredited Business
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Hammond man.

Police report that 59-year-old Kevin Moore was last seen by his family on March 18 leaving to go to work while driving a white 2019 Chevrolet Spark.

Kevin did not show up for work and one has been able to contact him, according to authorities.

If anyone has any information on where Kevin could be, you are asked to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150. Sergeant Matt Dean is the lead investigator.

