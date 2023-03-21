BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: One more cold morning

A warmer trend through the week ahead
Higher afternoon temperatures through the week
Higher afternoon temperatures through the week(wvue)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Frigid temperatures Monday morning as many locations hit low temperatures below freezing. Slidell saw a record low for the morning of 27 degrees breaking the previous record of 35 set in 1996. The afternoon was cool as well with high temperatures in the 50s.

Expect a number of low temperatures in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning. Most will only hit lows for a short period, but we could see a bit of frost once again north and west of the lake so it would be wise to take care of plants again.

Temperatures will be warmer in the afternoon rebounding into the 70s. A warmer trend is expected through the end of the week with high temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will move into the area by Friday allowing rain to return. Some strong to severe storms could develop along the front overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

