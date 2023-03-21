Nicondra: Sunny and nice for most of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures rebounded for Tuesday after a chilly start highs climbed back into the middle 60s by late in the afternoon. The warming trend continues through the week with overnight lows in the 50s for Wednesday morning and highs back in the 80s. Afternoon highs will make it into the 80s each day into the weekend.

Friday a front approaches prompting some rain and strong storms through the overnight into the wee hours on Saturday. Rain should move on early and Saturday will be nice. Warm still with a bit less humidity. Rain chances pick up again late Sunday into next week.

