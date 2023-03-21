The spring back up in temperatures begins today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The last of the winter cold may be behind us as a spring in our temperatures is expected over the next few days allowing for the 70s and 80s to make a quick return.

It’s still a chilly start out there this morning but that will give way to a very nice day. Highs will jump about 25-30 degrees by this afternoon with most of the area returning to the low 70s. Skies should remain mostly sunny with maybe a few passing clouds from time to time.

The big weather story through the middle of the week will be a rapid return to spring conditions. Highs are already back to the 80s come Wednesday and possibly middle 80s Thursday into Friday. That’s when we introduce our next storm system which looks to provide a storm chance to round out the work week. I’ll be watching this system as there will be a severe risk to monitor as this front blows across the Deep South.

An early look ahead to next week keeps with the spring theme as there may be some lower humidity behind the Friday front but it most certainly won’t be cold again. Some rain/storm chances may play out to end the weekend Sunday going into Monday.

