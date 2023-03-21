Temperatures climb well above-normal by the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warmer temperatures are here.

Tuesday is the start of the warm-up with more average highs in the low 70s. We continue the climb into the 80s by midweek with nice sunny skies and increasing humidity.

Another round of storms comes into the region Friday. This system could bring severe thunderstorms. The North Shore and parts of southern Mississippi are included in a slight risk for severe weather. Be weather aware this week and check the forecast as the threat gets closer.

Behind this system humidity will drop slightly into the start of the weekend, but temperatures remain warm in the mid 80s. Moisture may linger in the area with a few rain chances by the start of next week.

