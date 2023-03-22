BBB Accredited Business
4 New Orleans city employees hospitalized after cleaning illegally dumped chemical drums, officials say

Generic chemical barrels
Generic chemical barrels(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four New Orleans city employees were hospitalized briefly Wednesday (March 22) morning while cleaning up an illegally dumped plastic drum, according to officials.

The New Orleans Fire Department says Dept. of Transportation and Development (DOTD) workers were removing drums of chemicals illegally dumped under a bridge on Woodland Highway in Algiers around 8:11 a.m. when a 30-gallon drum ruptured.

About nine gallons of muriatic acid leaked. Four DOTD workers were “overcome” by the chemical, and sent to the hospital.

Muriatic acid is used to clean concrete before etching, coating, or sealing. It can also be used to lower the pH levels in pools. The acid can burn the skin and eyes and damage your respiratory tract.

The four workers were discharged shortly after and sent home for 24 hours.

A 100-foot perimeter was set up. HazMat units remain on scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

