BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

80 degree temps make a return

The spring feel is back as 80s will be with us right on through the weekend
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s back to spring weather as the chill from the past few days will quickly turn into a distant memory moving forward.

Most are starting this morning running about 10-15 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. That’s a sign of the change happening in weather and that change will bring us our first 80 degree day in over a week later this afternoon. I’m still expecting a nice day overall for your Wednesday with lots of sunshine but a much warmer feel.

Each day through the end of the week we’ll add a degree or two to our highs. The thought is Friday, out ahead of our next front, we’ll see the warmest day of the week with highs soaring into the middle 80s.

This next front will bring a large severe weather outbreak to places just north of us Friday afternoon and evening. Most of this weather is likely to stay north of our area but an isolated storm can’t be ruled out down south - later into the evening. Behind this system there won’t be much in the way of cooler weather, however a hint of lower humidity likely moves in by Saturday afternoon. Rain chances may return as quickly as Sunday though.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
A couple in New Orleans say scammers wiped them clean after their cellphone was stolen
Hackers steal thousands of dollars through victims’ cell phones using SIM swap fraud
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued
A beloved nutria will be allowed to stay with his adopted family after the Louisiana Department...
Neuty, beloved nutria rat, allowed to stay with Bucktown family
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park

Latest News

Evening weather update for Tuesday, March 21
Evening weather update for Tuesday, March 21
Rain moves into the region late Friday with some strong to severe.
Nicondra: Sunny and nice for most of the week
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, March 21
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, March 21
Next 7 days
Temperatures climb well above-normal by the end of the week