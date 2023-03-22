80 degree temps make a return

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s back to spring weather as the chill from the past few days will quickly turn into a distant memory moving forward.

Most are starting this morning running about 10-15 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. That’s a sign of the change happening in weather and that change will bring us our first 80 degree day in over a week later this afternoon. I’m still expecting a nice day overall for your Wednesday with lots of sunshine but a much warmer feel.

Each day through the end of the week we’ll add a degree or two to our highs. The thought is Friday, out ahead of our next front, we’ll see the warmest day of the week with highs soaring into the middle 80s.

This next front will bring a large severe weather outbreak to places just north of us Friday afternoon and evening. Most of this weather is likely to stay north of our area but an isolated storm can’t be ruled out down south - later into the evening. Behind this system there won’t be much in the way of cooler weather, however a hint of lower humidity likely moves in by Saturday afternoon. Rain chances may return as quickly as Sunday though.

