BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bipartisan bill aims to ban federal government from buying drones from countries deemed national security threats such as China

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As concerns about China’s spying capabilities continue to grow, a bipartisan group of senators say it is time to stop doing business with the Chinese in one specific area.

From the spy balloon to TikTok, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said it is time to put an end to China’s capability to spy on us.

“The government of China has decided to be our enemy. All right. So, we should not be buying anything that gives them the ability to surveil us,” said Scott.

That is why Scott and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) have introduced the American Security Drone Act of 2023. The bill would ban the federal government from buying drones from China and other countries that are deemed to be national security threats.

“If you if you want to worry about national security, if you want to worry about your own security, use American products. Don’t use don’t buy Chinese products. Don’t use Chinese apps. Don’t buy Chinese drones,” Scott said.

The General Services Administration, which buys supplies for the federal government, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Neither did the Chinese Embassy.

In a statement, a White House Official said, “We are reviewing the legislation but have been outspoken about the threat posed by certain foreign manufactured UAS.” UAS is an abbreviation for unmanned aircraft systems.

The Drone Act does a lot of things that are already required because of an executive order signed in 2021 by former President Donald Trump. Sen. Scott said he is optimistic his bill will be on President Joe Biden’s desk by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
A couple in New Orleans say scammers wiped them clean after their cellphone was stolen
Hackers steal thousands of dollars through victims’ cell phones using SIM swap fraud
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued
A beloved nutria will be allowed to stay with his adopted family after the Louisiana Department...
Neuty, beloved nutria rat, allowed to stay with Bucktown family
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell thanked New Orleans residents 'for trusting in my leadership'...
New Orleans mayor recall petition falls short by thousands of signatures

Latest News

Bipartisan bill aims to ban federal government from buying drones from countries deemed national sec
At the US Capitol the debt limit impasse continues as conservatives double down on spending cut...
Debt limit impasse continues as conservatives double down on spending cut demands
Debt limit impasse continues as conservatives double down on spending cut demands
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses the media Wednesday (March 22), one day after the...
Defiant Cantrell calls Vappie investigation ‘witch hunt,’ says recall threat ‘in the rear-view mirror’