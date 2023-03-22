Enter to win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

BBB Accredited Business
By FOX 8 Staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 22, for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway in New Orleans!

Tickets are $100 while supplies last. Only 23,000 tickets will be sold. In just a few months, one lucky ticket buyer will win a brand-new house, built by Hyman Bartolo Jr. Contractors, Inc.

Last year’s tickets sold out quickly, so make sure to get yours as soon as possible!

+ Tap or click here to buy yours - call (800) 327-2559 - or download and mail-in to enter

Scan the QR code to buy a ticket for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway in New Orleans
Scan the QR code to buy a ticket for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway in New Orleans(WVUE)

This year’s grand prize is a 2,650 sq ft house featuring four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached two-car garage which is valued at an estimated $700,000.

The house is located at 3913 Taft Park in Metairie.

A Feb. 27 photo of the construction of the 2023 New Orleans St. Jude Dream Home in Metairie.
A Feb. 27 photo of the construction of the 2023 New Orleans St. Jude Dream Home in Metairie.(St. Jude)

This year’s featured prize is a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust. To enter to win, purchase your ticket by March 24.

You can also enter to win a 2023 Mazda CX-30 Select, courtesy of The Paretti Family of Dealerships. To be eligible to win, purchase your ticket by April 14.

The newly built home and other prizes will be given away live on WVUE FOX 8 on Thursday, June 29.

When you reserve a $100 ticket, you’re helping St. Jude understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Proceeds will be used for the general needs to run St. Jude, where no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

This is the 18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in New Orleans. The New Orleans community has generously raised o $19 million for St. Jude in the past 17 years.

