Heart of Louisiana: Where mastodons roamed

JEFFERSON ISLAND, La. (WVUE) - Tens of thousands of years ago, the landscape of Louisiana was drastically different. Oceans were lower because of frozen glaciers, leaving what now is Louisiana in a high-prairie state.

It might be hard to imagine a time when giant elephant-like animals roamed the prairies of southern Louisiana. But as Dave McNamara shows, the bones of mastodons and other long-extinct animals are turning up in coastal areas such as Jefferson Island, in the Heart of Louisiana.

