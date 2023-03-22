BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Where mastodons roamed

By Dave McNamara
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEFFERSON ISLAND, La. (WVUE) - Tens of thousands of years ago, the landscape of Louisiana was drastically different. Oceans were lower because of frozen glaciers, leaving what now is Louisiana in a high-prairie state.

It might be hard to imagine a time when giant elephant-like animals roamed the prairies of southern Louisiana. But as Dave McNamara shows, the bones of mastodons and other long-extinct animals are turning up in coastal areas such as Jefferson Island, in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

