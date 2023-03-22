BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Warmer and more muggy

Chance of storms late Friday
Moisture on the rise with southeasterly wind moving in Gulf air through most of the week ahead.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mild and muggy conditions taking over across the region as we head through the week. Temperatures will rise to around the 80 degree mark Wednesday afternoon with higher dew points. Overnight lows will beat out long term averages as well with temperatures in the low to middle 60s. Expect pleasant conditions to stick around through today and tomorrow.

Friday most of the day will be nice as well, but there will be a noticeable increase in cloud cover. A few isolated storms could begin to develop late into the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center places a slight risk for severe storms across most of the area. The timing right now looks to be overnight into the wee hours Saturday with much improved conditions during the main part of the day. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

