BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints sign safety Johnathan Abram; re-sign defensive tackle Malcolm Roach

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) rushes against defensive end Christian...
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) rushes against defensive end Christian Ringo (70) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints added two more players to the defensive side of the ball. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team signed safety Johnathan Abram. Abram was a former first round pick who was released mid-season by the Raiders and finished out the season with the Packers and Seahawks. Abram agreed to a one-year deal.

The Saints also brought back defensive tackle Malcolm Roach. Roach played in 13 games last season and finished with 26 tackles and a sack. Roach’s signing helps fill one of the biggest positional voids on the team at defensive tackle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
A couple in New Orleans say scammers wiped them clean after their cellphone was stolen
Hackers steal thousands of dollars through victims’ cell phones using SIM swap fraud
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued
A beloved nutria will be allowed to stay with his adopted family after the Louisiana Department...
Neuty, beloved nutria rat, allowed to stay with Bucktown family
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Zion sidelined for two more weeks, cleared to return to practice
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses the media Wednesday (March 22), one day after the...
Defiant Cantrell calls Vappie investigation ‘witch hunt,’ says recall threat ‘in the rear-view mirror’
Authorities are working to identify the source of a chlorine leak in Westlake on March 22, 2023.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted following chlorine leak from BioLab
There are currently 62 people awaiting the death penalty in Louisiana, where there have been...
Louisiana spent $7.7 million on death penalty defense. It hasn’t executed anyone in 13 years.