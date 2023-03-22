Saints sign safety Johnathan Abram; re-sign defensive tackle Malcolm Roach

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints added two more players to the defensive side of the ball. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team signed safety Johnathan Abram. Abram was a former first round pick who was released mid-season by the Raiders and finished out the season with the Packers and Seahawks. Abram agreed to a one-year deal.

The Saints also brought back defensive tackle Malcolm Roach. Roach played in 13 games last season and finished with 26 tackles and a sack. Roach’s signing helps fill one of the biggest positional voids on the team at defensive tackle.

