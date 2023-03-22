BBB Accredited Business
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted following chlorine leak from BioLab

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted following a chlorine leak from BioLab.

I-10 has reopened. It was previously shut down and traffic diverted to 210 at both I-10 interchanges.

A visible vapor cloud could be seen in the area this morning, and air monitors confirmed chlorine in the air, state police said.

KPLC first received reports of a possible chemical leak around 9:45 a.m.

Authorities were initially unsure of the source of the leak and were searching the area around BioLab.

Around 11:15 a.m., Sgt. James Anderson, with state police, said officials confirmed the leak was coming from BioLab. State police emergency technicians are inside the plant.

Southwest Louisiana authorities spent Wednesday morning trying to find the source of a chlorine leak, finally finding the release at BioLab.(Google Maps)

Phillips 66 has said that it has ordered the evacuation of contractors and non-essential personnel due to an offsite release. They say they have received several reports of eye and nose irritation along with a chorine smell. Phillips 66 spokeswoman Megan Hartman said the release is not coming from Phillips 66.

RULES FOR SHELTER IN PLACE

STEP 1 - GO INSIDE When inside stay inside until informed that it is safe to leave. This is more likely to be only a few hours, rather than a day or more. If your children are in school, their protection will be provided by school officials.

STEP 2 - SHUT DOORS AND WINDOWS Keep the contaminated air on the outside.

STEP 3 - TURN OFF HEATING, COOLING, OR VENTILATION SYSTEMS such as central units, window and attic fans. All of these systems bring in air from the outside.

STEP 4 - TUNE IN FOR INFORMATION Stay tuned to local media outlets to keep you informed.

