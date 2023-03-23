Bruce: Breezy and warm-Slim storm chance Friday; severe threat shifts north
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A warm and humid southerly flow will continue into the day on Friday as well with an increase in winds ahead of a weak front pushing this way.
A few storms may develop late Friday afternoon into the evening hours. The area remains under a slight to moderate risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday. The worst of it stays north of our area.
Our front slows down and stalls near the area backing across as a warm front and keeping most of us in the 80s through the weekend. Saturday only expect spotty showers, but we could see a bit more coverage on Sunday. Highs stay warm in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s
