Bruce: Breezy and warm-Slim storm chance Friday; severe threat shifts north

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A warm and humid southerly flow will continue into the day on Friday as well with an increase in winds ahead of a weak front pushing this way.

A few storms may develop late Friday afternoon into the evening hours. The area remains under a slight to moderate risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday. The worst of it stays north of our area.

Warm breeze continues w/ highs above average in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be slim to none w/ the best shot at a storm or 2 becoming strong will be Friday afternoon 4-7pm. Even then a low chance. Saturday stays warm & mostly dry Sunday will be wetter (40%) as the front stalls pic.twitter.com/gByfeTHHQm — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 23, 2023

Our front slows down and stalls near the area backing across as a warm front and keeping most of us in the 80s through the weekend. Saturday only expect spotty showers, but we could see a bit more coverage on Sunday. Highs stay warm in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s

