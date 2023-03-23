BBB Accredited Business
City council votes to change requirement for short term rental owners and operations

Air BnB hosts share concerns about proposed changed to short term rental permit process
Air BnB hosts share concerns about proposed changed to short term rental permit process
By Meg Gatto
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council voted Thursday (March 25) to change requirements for short-term rental owners and operators.

The council voted to limit the number of short-term rentals to one per square block. Short-term rental owners would be put into a lottery to determine who gets the short-term rental on a block where more than one person has applied for a permit.

Short-term rental owners and operators will also now be required to take a training course. The council wants owners or operators to live on-site full-time and be present when guests arrive.

For hours, the council heard from members of the public, both for and against the proposals, before they ultimately voted to move forward with the new requirements.

After voting on the issue of short-term residential rentals, council members say they’ll next tackle short-term commercial rentals in the city.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

