Former LSU player Foster Moreau stepping away from football after cancer diagnosis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former LSU tight end and New Orleans native Foster Moreau is stepping away from football after a cancer diagnosis.

Moreau posted to Twitter on Wednesday, announcing he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football.

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance,” Moreau tweeted.

He was teammates with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase during the 2018 season and stayed with the Raiders for four seasons after being taken in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.