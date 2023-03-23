BBB Accredited Business
Former LSU player Foster Moreau stepping away from football after cancer diagnosis

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) before an NFL football game against the Kansas...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former LSU tight end and New Orleans native Foster Moreau is stepping away from football after a cancer diagnosis.

Moreau posted to Twitter on Wednesday, announcing he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance,” Moreau tweeted.

He was teammates with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase during the 2018 season and stayed with the Raiders for four seasons after being taken in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

