Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large police presence was in the CBD Thursday (March 23) morning on Magazine Street and Andrew Higgins Boulevard near the World War II Museum.

Witnesses on the scene say they saw police take away a man in handcuffs.

Sources say that the presence may be the result of an incident that occurred on the Crescent City Connection that carried over and ended in the CBD.

Louisiana State Police are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

