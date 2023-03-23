Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large police presence was in the CBD Thursday (March 23) morning on Magazine Street and Andrew Higgins Boulevard near the World War II Museum.

Witnesses on the scene say they saw police take away a man in handcuffs.

Sources say that the presence may be the result of an incident that occurred on the Crescent City Connection that carried over and ended in the CBD.

Louisiana State Police are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.