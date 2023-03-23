Locally Tuned: LeTrainiump is on his way to becoming a household name

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Driven by the poppy tones of an early-nineties synthetic classic, Letraniump’s music seems familiar with a name that’s unique.

“My name is LeTrainiump. It’s a long name. It might be difficult to some, but my mom gave me that name and I’m sticking with it baby!” LeTrainiump Richard said.

It’s not just a stage, for LeTrainiump, that “long name” set the pace at an early age to claim the stage.

“A lot of people were against it,” LeTrainiump said. “They were like ‘don’t name that kid LeTrainiump,’ and she was like ‘no I really like believe he’s going to be something in life so I need to give him an original name.’ So she gave me the name LeTrainiump.”

With a name like that, it’s hard to imagine LeTrainiump ever had a hard time standing out in a crowd, but growing up in Mamou, Louisiana meant there hardly ever was a crowd.

“I come from a small town, so family was everything, and that really shows and reflects in my music now because even it shows now I want people to feel like they’re included,” LeTrainiump said.

Every time he grabs the mic, LeTrainiump embodies that idea, roping in audiences with his warm vocals and homegrown cajun charisma.

LeTrainiump learned at an early age that joy often blooms from the seeds of music.

“I grew up listening to a lot of Keith Frank, Chris Ardoin, and Jay Paul,” he said. “Anytime music was on, it was a good time. My mom and my uncle, they were always dancing, my cousins were always dancing. Anytime zydeco music came on it just felt good.”

It was during a road trip as a child with his mom that LeTrainiump truly found that feeling.

“She kind of heard me humming,” he said. “She was like, ‘This sounds great. What you doing there?’”

That’s when she put on her favorite song, ‘Dance With My Father,’ by Luther Vandross, and challenged her son to master it before they made it home.

“I was singing the song and I felt it, you know what I mean?” he recalled. “Because it was her song. Her dad had passed away when she was around 28, around the same age I am now, and I think it was like one of those memorable things for her.”

“I felt it and I saw her emotions. I saw her cry and I just knew. I knew this is... I want to do this.”

Now, LeTrainiumup has gone from central Louisiana to center court, playing during the halftime show at a Pelicans game. He’s performing in shows across the country and collaborating with local artists. He’s eager to spread his spirit through song to fresh ears.

“When people have no idea what they’re about to see, or you’re walking through the crowd and people are like what’s a Letrainiump? When that first track comes on and I’m wiggling my fingers and stretching all over the stage and they’re like ‘what is about to happen?’” he imbued.

His songs effortlessly beckon the crowd to move with lyrics that ease right into your mind, somehow settling into nostalgia.

“I want people to feel like they’ve heard this song before,” he said. “This lady one time told me after a Tipitina’s show... she said I was trying to sing along, I swear I’ve heard this song before... I didn’t know that it would feel that deep to some people. I didn’t know that people would actually feel what they’re feeling so now it’s a goal. I like that.”

His two-year-old daughter, Wesley Rose, fuels his drive to succeed through daily routine, sharing his joy and continuing to create.

“She’s the motivation. When this is all said and done, I want her to be able to look back ‘this is what my papa built for me,’” he said.

With a voice like his, it won’t be long until LeTrainiump’s lyrics are more than just seemingly memorable and the kid from Mamou becomes a household name.

