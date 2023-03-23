BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Louisiana Crawfish Festival, Gretna Italian-Irish Parade among things to do this weekend, March 24 - 26

By Shan Bailey
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - While Mardi Gras parades are long gone, other parades are ramping up as the spring festival season approaches. Here’s a list of events happening in New Orleans and the surrounding areas this weekend from March 24 to March 26.

Louisiana Crawfish Festival

Crawfish lovers can dig in at the Louisiana Crawfish Festival returning to St. Bernard Parish for its 47th year. The event takes over the grounds at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center from Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26. Festival-goers can eat crawfish in every way imaginable. Plus, carnival rides are also part of the fun.

Live music at the festival features local bands, such as The Topcats, Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition, Karma and Rockin Dopsie, among others. Tickets are $8 per day online or $10 at the door.

Visit the website for more information and to purchase tickets.

Freret Street Festival

The Freret Street Festival, the neighborhood celebration of art, music and food, returns on Saturday, March 25.

Food, craft vendors and other activities span six blocks on Freret Street from Napoleon Avenue to Valmont Street. The daylong festival also features live music performances from 20 bands across three different stages. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

See the full lineup at the website.

Treme Creole Gumbo and Congo Square Rhythms Festival

You’re in for a combo of gumbo, music and culture at the Tremé Creole Gumbo and Congo Square Rhythms Festival at Armstrong Park on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

The event celebrates the Tremé neighborhood and New Orleans traditions that spring from the African diaspora and features live music, food and an arts market. Entry is free.

Visit the website for the complete music schedule.

New Orleans Home & Garden Show

This year, the New Orleans Home and Garden Show heads to the Morial Convention Center while work is underway at the Caesars Superdome from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26.

Find everything for your home under one roof at this prominent consumer home expo. During the annual expo, hundreds of vendors participate in food and product demonstrations, seminars and workshops. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids ages 12 and under enter for free.

Find more information at the website.

Gretna Italian-Irish Parade

After plans to launch the first parade in 2020 got nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the inaugural Gretna Italian-Irish Parade finally rolls on Sunday, March 26.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. at the corner of Franklin and Burmaster Streets and concludes at Huey P. Long Avenue and 4th Street. Parade-goers can expect around 30 floats, marching bands, marching bands and pounds of produce. An after-party follows from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market, featuring Bag of Donuts.

Visit the website for more information.

Italian American St. Joseph Society St. Joseph’s Day Parade

Hundreds of Italian-Americans will march through the French Quarter and CBD in celebration of the Feast of St. Joseph on Saturday, March 25.

More than 80 maids will appear in this year’s court, and the parade also features a gondola float and a rolling St. Joseph altar in honor of the Catholic saint granting an end to the famine in Sicily. The parade rolls at 6 p.m.

Find more details and the parade route at the website.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mardi Gras krewe removes member who apparently prompted mayor’s obscene gesture
Heavy police presence in CBD on Magazine Street
Man arrested in CBD after hit-and-run resulted in shots fired and police pursuit
A couple in New Orleans say scammers wiped them clean after their cellphone was stolen
Hackers steal thousands of dollars through victims’ cell phones using SIM swap fraud
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle
New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says