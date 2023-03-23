Louisiana Crawfish Festival, Gretna Italian-Irish Parade among things to do this weekend, March 24 - 26

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - While Mardi Gras parades are long gone, other parades are ramping up as the spring festival season approaches. Here’s a list of events happening in New Orleans and the surrounding areas this weekend from March 24 to March 26.

Louisiana Crawfish Festival

Crawfish lovers can dig in at the Louisiana Crawfish Festival returning to St. Bernard Parish for its 47th year. The event takes over the grounds at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center from Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26. Festival-goers can eat crawfish in every way imaginable. Plus, carnival rides are also part of the fun.

Live music at the festival features local bands, such as The Topcats, Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition, Karma and Rockin Dopsie, among others. Tickets are $8 per day online or $10 at the door.

Visit the website for more information and to purchase tickets.

Freret Street Festival

The Freret Street Festival, the neighborhood celebration of art, music and food, returns on Saturday, March 25.

Food, craft vendors and other activities span six blocks on Freret Street from Napoleon Avenue to Valmont Street. The daylong festival also features live music performances from 20 bands across three different stages. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

See the full lineup at the website.

Treme Creole Gumbo and Congo Square Rhythms Festival

You’re in for a combo of gumbo, music and culture at the Tremé Creole Gumbo and Congo Square Rhythms Festival at Armstrong Park on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

The event celebrates the Tremé neighborhood and New Orleans traditions that spring from the African diaspora and features live music, food and an arts market. Entry is free.

Visit the website for the complete music schedule.

New Orleans Home & Garden Show

This year, the New Orleans Home and Garden Show heads to the Morial Convention Center while work is underway at the Caesars Superdome from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26.

Find everything for your home under one roof at this prominent consumer home expo. During the annual expo, hundreds of vendors participate in food and product demonstrations, seminars and workshops. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids ages 12 and under enter for free.

Find more information at the website.

Gretna Italian-Irish Parade

After plans to launch the first parade in 2020 got nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the inaugural Gretna Italian-Irish Parade finally rolls on Sunday, March 26.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. at the corner of Franklin and Burmaster Streets and concludes at Huey P. Long Avenue and 4th Street. Parade-goers can expect around 30 floats, marching bands, marching bands and pounds of produce. An after-party follows from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market, featuring Bag of Donuts.

Visit the website for more information.

Italian American St. Joseph Society St. Joseph’s Day Parade

Hundreds of Italian-Americans will march through the French Quarter and CBD in celebration of the Feast of St. Joseph on Saturday, March 25.

More than 80 maids will appear in this year’s court, and the parade also features a gondola float and a rolling St. Joseph altar in honor of the Catholic saint granting an end to the famine in Sicily. The parade rolls at 6 p.m.

Find more details and the parade route at the website.

