LSU-Arkansas Game 1 time moved up due to weather forecast

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Because storms are possible Friday evening, No. 1 LSU and No. 6 Arkansas have decided to start their baseball game earlier in the day.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The first pitch will now be thrown at noon.

Both teams are 19-2 overall. The Tigers are 2-1 in SEC play while the Razorbacks are 3-0 in their conference games.

